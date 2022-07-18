CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man allegedly stole $1,000 from a convenience store cash register in Chesterfield County. Crime Solvers is looking for public assistance in locating the suspect.

On April 16, 2022, a Black male suspect entered the Harrowgate Market Place in Chester. According to police, the suspect was seen tampering with the gaming machines before going behind the counter and taking more than $1,000 from the cash register.

The suspect was last seen leaving the store in a small red Kia sedan with black wheels. According to police, the vehicle’s license plate was registered to an owner who is not the suspect.

Chesterfield & Colonial Heights Crime Solvers have released photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle captured by surveillance cameras at the scene.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield & Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information relating to this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 Tips mobile app. Crime Solvers guarantees all tips will remain anonymous and may result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.