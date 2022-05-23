CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of committing sex crimes involving a child.

Wilmer Ivan Licona Cruz. Credit: Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers

33-year-old Wilmer Ivan Licona Cruz has brown eyes and black hair, according to police. He is wanted for indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery.

Anyone with information regarding Cruz’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip to p3Tips. Anyone who sends tips can choose to remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Updates and more information can also be found on Twitter at @CrimesolversCCH.