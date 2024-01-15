CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a man wanted for multiple charges, including burglary.

Eighteen-year-old Ronaldy Banos Monterroso is wanted for burglary, destruction of property and failure to appear in court on a felony charge.

Monterroso is described by police as being a 6-foot tall white man that weighs 245 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Monterroso, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.