Man who escaped house arrest back behind bars, Chesterfield deputies say

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 30-year-old man who escaped house arrest just before the new year has been apprehended, according to the Chesterfield County’s Sheriff’s Office.

In a joint effort with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce, deputies said Jai Alquan King was taken into custody without incident Monday after removing his GPS monitor on Dec. 30.

Deputies said authorities received a tip on Saturday that King was back in the area. The tip proved to be valid. King was found in a car in the 2300 block of Willis Road in Richmond around 9:30 a.m.

King is being held without bail on charges of felony escape and misdemeanor home/electronic incarceration violation.

He is due to appear in court Tuesday.

