Man who tied up woman, stole her car in Chesterfield facing new charges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who appeared on “America’s Most Wanted” and was arrested back in January after he held a woman at gunpoint and tied her up before stealing her car in Chesterfield, is now facing additional charges.

Court documents revealed that 46-year-old Michael Eugene Moore is facing charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and attempting to take a weapon.

The 46-year-old will be in court in Chesterfield on Monday.

Back in January, police said a woman was helping Moore at a business office in the 9100 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Moore then allegedly grabbed the woman, bound her wrists and ankles and covered her mouth while holding her gunpoint. Moore left the victim at the business, but stole her 2018 Nissan Versa, police said.

The woman was uninjured.

Chesterfield police obtained warrants for Moore that included robbery, abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny.

