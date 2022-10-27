CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating after a Panera Bread was robbed early Thursday morning.

Police said a black male suspect walked up to an employee outside of the business, located at 7104 Midlothian Turnpike, around 4:57 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The man showed the employee he had a gun and forced the employee back inside the building, police said.

Once inside the Panera, police said the suspect demanded money from the store’s safe. The man then took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area.

Police described the suspect as a “tall slender black male, wearing a mask and a dark hoodie.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.