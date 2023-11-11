CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot in Chesterfield County during the evening on Friday.

At 11:46 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 10, officers with the Chesterfield County Police Department responded to a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound on the 2500 block of Alfalfa Lane.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.