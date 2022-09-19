CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man with a machete was reportedly on the loose in Chesterfield over the weekend leaving several neighbors on high alert.

Video obtained by 8News shows the seemingly disoriented man approaching a home on Centralia Road, wielding a machete, and trying to get inside. After a failed attempt, he walks off the porch and heads for another home.

“I was petrified,” said one woman who lives nearby. “I didn’t know if he was still in my backyard. I had my two grandkids here and it was a frightening experience.”

That woman said around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, she was woken up by the sound of commotion in her yard. When she went to investigate, she found several panels of her fence kicked out, cracked, and the motion lights activated, signaling someone had been there.

She also said she was also approached by officers of the Chesterfield County Police Department, who told her they had already received calls about the man.

“They told me that they were investigating several calls for a man banging on doors and windows and hopping fences,” she said. “They told me to go inside.”

Two days after the incident, some neighbors said they were still on edge about the situation and the possibility of future dangers.

“I’m hoping that they catch him,” she said. “We don’t need anyone hurting anybody and damaging property. It’s sad.”

On Monday, Chesterfield Police confirmed with 8News that the suspect had been taken into custody.

Liz Caroon, a spokesperson for the department, said he was seen roaming naked in Pocahontas State Park and was taken in for a mental health evaluation.

There is no word yet if the individual will be charged for the damage caused to the fence of that home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.