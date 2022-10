CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — To help prevent drug abuse and protect the environment, Chesterfield County will be holding a medication take-back event in October.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located at the Hanock Village Shopping Center, 14701 Hancock Village Street.

The event will accept unused, unwanted or expired medication, but will not be accepting needles.