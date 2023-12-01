CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Months after Chesterfield leaders introduced stricter rules to regulate massage parlors, businesses are now not receiving the necessary letters to obtain required permits.

Chesterfield County leaders previously told 8News they were working to address a nationwide trend of prostitution and human trafficking in massage parlors. Despite having regulations in place since the 70’s, stricter rules were approved during the board’s September meeting — giving businesses 60 days after its approval to comply in an application process in order to avoid civil or criminal charges.

The ordinance requires businesses to:

Reinstitute a requirement for both massage clinics and massage therapists to obtain a permit from the County, which will include a criminal background check. Require the clinic and therapists to display their County permits publicly. Issue photo identification cards to therapists that must be produced upon inspection of the Police Department. Require clinics to maintain a register containing the name and date of employment of each licensed therapist employed at the clinic. Establish hours of operation for massage clinics. Modify the definition of massage in accordance with current State Law definitions. Provide for revocation of the County permits if the ordinance is violated. Authorize civil action by the County Attorney to ensure compliance with the ordinance — in addition to potential criminal prosecution by the Commonwealth Attorney.

The 60 days have now passed and businesses have not received an application letter.

A spokesperson from Chesterfield police said the department has not sent letters to massage parlors and that they are “still in the process development and education stage.”

Application letters will be sent via certified mail, however the date of when these letters will be sent has not been decided. After the letters have been sent, the Chesterfield Police Chief will have 60 days to issue the permits.