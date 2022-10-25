CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of homes, a hotel and a new restaurant could soon be coming to the Brandermill area of Chesterfield.

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission approved the project, but many residents are not happy with the proposal.

Hundreds of residents signed a petition opposing the project, some of them saying it would make traffic in the area near Hull Street Road and the Market Square Shopping Center worse.

The project would include 450 homes, down from its original proposal of 788 homes.

One man representing the developer, Kettler, spoke up at a recent meeting, saying the project will come with a transportation improvement package that includes a new traffic signal and intersection changes.

Only one commissioner voted against the project. The project will now go to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.

