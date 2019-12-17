Matoaca High School student arrested after gun, drugs & alcohol found during K9 sweep

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police said Tuesday that a juvenile criminal complaint was filed against a 17-year-old Matoaca High School student after an unloaded handgun, alcohol and controlled substances were found in his car during a scheduled drug K9 sweep.

Administrators at the school tried to locate the student after a K9 was alerted to his vehicle in the student parking lot but could not as the student was off school property, according to police.

“In the vehicle, police found what appeared to be marijuana and other controlled substances, alcohol and an unloaded handgun,” a Chesterfield police spokeswoman said. “The firearm was not displayed and no one was threatened or injured.”

The complaint was completed against the 17-year-old for underage possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol, common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said a detention order was issued for the teen, who was then located and transported to juvenile detention.

