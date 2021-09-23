Police: Fight caused lockdown of Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield County was put on lockdown Thursday after a large fight broke out, police said.

Officers worked to separate the students who were fighting in the school, according to Chesterfield Police Captain Mark Haynes. There were no injuries reported, no weapons found or arrests made, Haynes told 8News.

The school let students out of the building in groups based on the buses they are assigned to use to get home, an officer at the scene told 8News. Students with parents waiting for them outside the school were also released from the building.

