Medical emergency may have led to fatal crash in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police believe a medical emergency may have caused a fatal crash in Chesterfield Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the 2700 block of Old Gunn Road West around 4 p.m. to probe the crash. There, police learned “a 2018 Dodge work van was leaving a residence when it struck a mailbox, crossed the roadway, went into a ditch, traveled up an embankment and struck a vehicle on private property.”

“The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” police added.

Police believe the driver, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, may have suffered a medical emeregency.

Police continue their investigation and anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.