Medical Services Unit helps Chesterfield Fire & EMS during high temps

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Staying safe and hydrated during the high heat is important for everyone and when it comes to Chesterfield County Fire & EMS they know this time of year can lead to an increase in calls.

“The increase call volume, especially in EMS due to heat-related injuries, usually increase this time with these heat advisories,” said Chief Sal Luciano.

Extra staffing is used to help and so is the use of their Medical Services Unit, a truck providing extra support during the heat that also doubles as help during mass casualty situations.

“It’s also a rehabilitation unit to rehab firefighters on scenes of incidents to help cool them,” added Chief Luciano.

With air conditioning inside along with food and drinks, the truck is there to help cool down the firefighters on scene. There’s also an awning outside and cooling chairs.

“The gear doesn’t allow it to breathe very easily,” said Chief Luciano on the firefighters equipment. “Doesn’t allow your inside heat to be released and holds it all in. On top of the weight of it and the containment causing more heat inside really adds up.”

That’s what makes the truck a key to safety within Chesterfield Fire & EMS, helping the firefighters get back to work in a short period of time.

LATEST HEADLINES: