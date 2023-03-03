CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This week, Chesterfield Police announced a new member of their team — a Facility K9 named Hobbes, who is now part of the Special Victims Section and will bring comfort to trauma victims in and out of court.

According to the department, Hobbes will mainly work at the Davis Child Advocacy Center. His new duties focus on providing comfort during interviews to children who have experienced trauma, but he will also be able to help adult trauma victims. Hobbes will even be able to join victims in court and on the witness stand.

The new K9 will work alongside his partner, Detective Kay. Kay previously attended a two-week training program in New York to become Hobbes’ certified handler, according to Chesterfield Police.

Hobbes previously passed his service dog exam and is trained in over 40 commands.

Hobbes was trained and donated to the agency by Canine Companions, a non-profit that provides service and facility dogs to individuals in needs as well as professionals in the healthcare, law enforcement and educational fields.