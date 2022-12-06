CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A six-month-old poodle named Magic is bringing comfort to students in Chesterfield County by playing around with them on some of their toughest days.

“Sometimes the students might be having bad days, expressing anxiety, or some form of trauma, where bringing a comfort dog might lower anxiety, lower blood pressure, helps people feel better that day,” school resource officer Ryan Washington said. Washington is also the dog’s sidekick.

Since September, the dog has been helping students who are having bad days, by coming to the schools and giving students the opportunity to play with him and pet him, making them feel more comfortable.

“He’s a really laid-back dog. He has a fun personality. He’s clumsy which makes the kids laugh,” Washington said.

Magic is part of the school resources therapy dog program. Soon, he will be a certified therapy dog. This is his first school year helping students. The idea for a therapy dog came four years ago, when officer Washington saw the benefits a dog could bring to a school setting.

“After I saw those benefits, I brought it before our command staff and they liked the idea and wanted me to do more research on it,” Washington told 8News. “It’s fun to have different interactions, being able to see someone who is sad or having a bad day, maybe crying for a second, change that channel and now they’re laughing or now their smiling.”

Magic will be graduating this week from the American Kennel Club S.T.A.R. Program, a certification program teaching dogs good manners and owners and handlers responsible pet ownership.