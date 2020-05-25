Memorial Day draws big crowd to Windy Hill Sports Complex in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Memorial Day may have looked a bit differently Monday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, it didn’t stop some locals from teeing the greens at Windy Hill Sports Complex in Midlothian.

From taking swings at the driving range to laps around the go-kart track, locals took advantage of the great weather to have some fun.

“It’s nice to see so many people out getting some energy, exercise rather,” said Janet Phillips, who co-owns Windy Hill Sports Complex. She says the reception from the public has been great thus far.

8News was on-hand Monday and judging by the capacity of the parking lot; people were happy to get out of the house.

“People have been very grateful that we’re open,” Phillips said. “And we are taking it very seriously and giving them a safe environment to get some exercise and have some fun. A lot of new time players that never played before that are getting out and experiencing the game of golf.”

With COVID-19 still on the minds of many, the owners of Windy Hill maintains that they’re doing everything they can to ensure the safety of their guests.

“Keeping social distance with dividers on the tee line,” Phillips said of some safety measures the sports complex has in place. “Golfers can play in a threesome or foursome and really not have any interaction with them. The batting cage, we’re keeping all the bats inside the building and wiping them down. Go-karts, after somebody rides, we’re wiping down the steering wheel, the whole kart and the seatbelts.”

Windy Hill told 8News business has been steady over the weekend — with some customers enjoying their activities with a mask on. Other guests, however, decided to venture the sports complex without their masks. On Tuesday, Gov. Northam is expected to announce his decision of a face-mask mandate in the commonwealth.

