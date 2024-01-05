CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends of a young teenager who was killed in a devastating car crash just before midnight on Saturday, Dec. 30, are coming together to hold a memorial service.

The private service for 15-year-old Wyatt Fowler will be held at Hope Church in Richmond on Friday, Jan. 5.

Fowler was the Midlothian High School student who was killed when the Chevrolet Impala he was riding in, ran off the road and hit a tree on Brandermill Parkway near Barnes Spring Road.

Chesterfield Police confirmed that there were four other teenagers — two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds — in the car at the time of the crash. Fowler, who was the youngest passenger, died at the scene.

In the days following the crash, 8News learned more details about the conditions of the other teenage passengers. One passenger named Malik has a broken neck, a broken rib, and a collapsed lung. The other two passengers are recovering from serious injuries.

A fundraiser that was started for Fowler has already raised more than $22,000. A similar fundraiser that was started for Malik has raised $6,000.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by police. As far as potential charges, 8News has been told that information will become available when the investigation is complete.