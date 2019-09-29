Meth lab discovered in North Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police uncovered a meth lab while executing a search warrant Sunday morning.

Police said they found evidence of meth-making inside a home in the 900 block of Lyric Court. According to authorities, the house was evacuated and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Fire and EMS are assisting at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.