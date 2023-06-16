CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo said it has cleared away damage from a fire that killed an animal and destroyed some buildings.

More than 150 volunteers showed up to help clean up the mess. They helped the zoo sort through the rubble, shovel debris, scrub off soot and move equipment.

At around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the Metro Richmond Zoo for a reported fire.

According to zoo officials, the fire began in the zoo’s workshop area and spread to the animal hospital, feed storage room and the zookeeper service area. Two buildings were destroyed and the kangaroo enclosure fence was also damaged.

Firefighters and zoo staff were able to rescue nine animals, but a meerkat that was being treated at the animal hospital died.

This week, the Zoo gave an update saying the workshop and feed storage areas have been completely removed. All that’s left of the administrative buildings and animal hospital are concrete floors and cinder block walls.

“It was really just an obstacle course just to walk through here,” Jim Andelin, the zoo’s director, said on Friday.

Staff began hauling most of their supplies on foot because they lost nine of their vehicles in the fire. They also had to get creative by temporarily putting laundry rooms and food prep areas in barn stalls.

While the animal hospital is being rebuilt, they’ll install a trailer for a temporary veterinary clinic.

Andelin said people as far as Australia have been calling them to support and donate supplies. “The help the community has done has been really special,” he said.

The Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Kansas helped out by donating 10% of their proceeds in one day to the Zoo. Matt Fouts, Tanganyika’s director, said they were honored to give back.

“We do whatever we can to make sure that the animals have the best possible care, and in this case raising funds so they can rebuild a vet hospital and some of their administrative buildings is what they need,” he said.