CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo has announced the return of its annual holiday show, “Miracle of Christmas – Live at the Zoo,” later this month.

From Dec. 20 through Dec. 22, visitors to the zoo are invited to watch the live event — a reenactment of the Nativity story featuring zoo animals, including camels, donkeys, sheep and goats. Now in its 20th year, the show has boasted an average total attendance of approximately 10,000 people each year, according to a release from the zoo.

The Metro Richmond Zoo, located at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road in Moseley, Virginia, will present the show three times during the evenings of Dec. 20, 21 and 22. Musical performances given by instrumental and vocal groups from surrounding communities, schools and churches will precede each presentation of the 20-minute show.

Admission and parking are free and refreshments will be served for a small price to benefit charities in the area. The Chesterfield Food Bank will also be hosting a food drive on site.

For more information, visit here, or contact the zoo by calling 804-739-5666 or by emailing info@metrorichmondzoo.com.