CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s going to be an exciting weekend for Chesterfield residents — it’s Mid-Lothian Mines Day and Midlothian Village Day on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Residents are invited to visit the Mid-Lothian Mines Park, located at 13301 North Woolridge Road, to celebrate and learn about the history of coal mining in Midlothian.

Activities will include living history demonstrations, coal mining and rail road displays, period music, kids’ games and trolley tours. The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 11 a.m. and finish at 4 p.m. on Saturday.