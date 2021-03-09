Middle and high schoolers in Chesterfield County head back to the classroom today

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of middle and high schoolers in Chesterfield County will return for in-person learning this morning.

According to school data, 13,516 out of the district’s 33,759 middle and high school students chose face-to-face learning. That’s about 40 percent. The other 60 percent will learn virtually for the remainder of the school year.

This return comes after the Chesterfield County School Board approved a plan to allow all students back in phases. On Feb 1, elementary students returned. Now, over a month later, secondary students will be back in classrooms five days a week.

“Medical research continues to acknowledge that schools are not superspreaders as long as proper mitigation strategies and infection control measures are in place,” the district wrote in a release. “We successfully demonstrated that these mitigation strategies worked in the fall when students first returned to in-person learning.”

The school system says it will continue enforcing mitigation efforts including social distancing, PPE, hand sanitizer, and mandatory face shields.

Since Feb. 1, 152 coronavirus cases have been reported.