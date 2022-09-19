CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old driver who was killed in a single-vehicle car crash in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

State police said the crash took place just north of the exit to Courthouse Road around 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. It was determined by police that the driver of a Nissan SUV, 19-year-old Alissa Jayne Sharifi, was heading north on Route 288 when she ran off the left side of the road and hit an embankment, which caused her car to flip.

A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 288, near Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County.

It was determined that the driver of a Nissan SUV, 19-year-old Alissa Jayne Sharifi, was heading north on Route 288 in Chesterfield County when she ran off the left side of the road and hit an embankment, which caused her car to flip. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Sharifi was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the car. She died from her injuries at the scene.

Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation.