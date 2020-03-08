Midlothian area tree supported by line worrying nearby residents

Residents believe it could fall at any moment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A leaning tree is causing some residents to worry about their safety along Huguenot Springs Road.

“It’s scary,” said Jason Bavaro, a resident in the area. “It’s shocking and scary. It’s been going on four weeks. Dominion Power was sent down there when the power went out.”

Residents 8News spoke to say the tree has been leaning on a power line along the road since Feb. 7. They say driving under the bridge is very dangerous because they believe it could fall at any time.

“You’re looking up,” said Michelle Bavaro. “You’re looking to see if has already fallen. It’s nerve-wracking.”

The Bavaros say they called several companies to see who could fix the issue but got no answers.

On Saturday, 8News called two companies regarding the impact the leaning trees could have on the wires.

Dominion Energy says they own the telephone poles along Huguenot Springs Road, but Verizon rents the power lines that the tree is leaning on.

A corporate Verizon representative told 8News that their technicians “are not equipped for tree removal.” The same representative says the company will be out to service the area “first thing Monday for an inspection.”

