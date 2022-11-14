CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Monday that it made an arrest in connection to a shooting at the Cook Out on Midlothian Turnpike in July.

According to police, 23-year-old Jose Hernandez of Richmond was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawful shooting of another, unlawfully shooting at at an occupied motor vehicle and unlawfully discharging a firearm at a building. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

In a surveillance video released on Oct. 13, a blue Toyota sedan can be seen pulling up to the drive through of the restaurant on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31.

After the group got their order handed to them, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a gun and fired a shot through the driver side door towards the restaurant before pulling out of the drive-thru. A Cook Out employee was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.