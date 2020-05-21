Midlothian Goodwill reopens with safety measures in response to COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The Goodwill on Alverser Drive in Midlothian is the first store Eli Dryden, a recent high school graduate, decided to step foot in since Virginia’s stay at home order was put in place.

“I was so excited to come out here and buy some new clothes,” Dryden said.

Although, shopping looks and feels a lot different to him.

“I’m like afraid I’m not supposed to touch stuff and so it’s a lot different, it definitely really feels really weird,” Dryden said.

Laura Faison, the director of marketing and communications for Goodwill of Coastal and Central Virginia, says when customers walk into their stores, they’ll notice a number of changes to ensure the safety of the community. According to Faison, all staff was trained on safety and social distancing policies and required to wear face coverings and vinyl gloves.

“We’re really asking shoppers that when they come in they wear face coverings as well just to protect those around them,” Faison said.

Here are other protocols Goodwill stores has in place:

We encourage all associates, shoppers and donors who are feeling ill to stay home from work and self-isolate.

We have installed plexiglass shields at the registers, added floor markings to indicate a six-foot separation and will provide hand sanitizer at the front of each store for customer use.

Dressing rooms will be closed.

All common surfaces will be disinfected before opening and every two hours thereafter.

Faison adds individuals visiting a Goodwill location to make a donation of used goods must either place their donations in provided bins or remain in their vehicle while a Goodwill associate assists.

“Based on the volume of donations we receive, our donations are quarantined for 72 hours,” Faison said. Additionally, all upholstered furniture and bedding (pillows, stuffed animals, etc.) will be treated, per Virginia Department of Health guidelines.

Fiason says Goodwill is happy to be able to open up stores and welcome shoppers back to fuel their mission: providing opportunities for people facing challenges.

“Right now, with unemployment being at record high levels, we fully anticipate that when our employment centers reopen that the demand for our services are going to be higher than ever before,” Faison said.

In order to provide free workforce development services and help people reclaim their lives, Goodwill is accepting donations daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

