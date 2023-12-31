CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The passenger who was killed in a crash near the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and Barnes Spring Road has been identified as a student at Midlothian High School.

The deadly crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, when a 2016 Chevrolet Impala was driving north when it ran off the road and hit a tree, killing one person and seriously injuring others.

The passenger killed in the crash was later identified by his mother as 15-year-old Wyatt Fowler, student and football player at Midlothian High School.

Amy Perry — Fowler’s Spanish teacher at the school — told 8News that Fowler was a bright, charismatic student, and that his loss has greatly shaken the community.

“He had a charm that all of his teachers commented on, just loveable, whether it was office staff or admin or his teachers and his friends and his football friends. I mean, he was just an overall really a loveable, charismatic guy,” Perry described.

Perry further explained that despite the immense loss, Fowler would surely be remembered.

“We’re going to remember him really fondly, you know, like life continues, but his legacy is forever, and I know together at ‘Midlo’ High, we will all remember Wyatt so very fondly,” Perry said.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said it continues to investigate the crash.

