CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Midlothian home was damaged in a fire that began on Wednesday evening.

Chesterfield Fire crews responded to a second alarm house fire on the 12100 block of Wexwood Place, near the Stonehenge Golf & Country Club, around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

As of around 8:15 p.m., the fire is now under control.

No injuries were reported, according to Chesterfield Fire.

Credit: Chesterfield County Fire & EMS

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.