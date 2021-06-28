Midlothian man dies in Middlesex County car crash

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 74-year-old man from Midlothian died at the hospital following a Sunday morning car crash.

He was driving in Middlesex County on Sunday morning when he crashed on General Puller Memorial Highway.

Virginia State Police say that Gerald Carr was driving a BMW 650 east on the highway near Ball Park Road when he ran off the right side of the road. Carr then hit a utility pole and a fence.

Carr was injured and taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he later died.

State Police say he was wearing his seatbelt during the crash.