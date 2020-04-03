Midlothian senior living facility confirmed 4 COVID-19 cases

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Spring Arbor of Salisbury senior living facility in Midlothian has confirmed four residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement the facility says, “Our team is working closely with the Chesterfield County Health Department and continues to enforce strict procedures at the community in coordination with the Health Department.”

The community is also taking extra measures to try and stop the spread of the virus. Any staff who may be sick must stay home. Also staff is taking the temperature of residents and listening to their lungs daily.

There is no more communal dining in the community, and the disinfection and sanitizing practices inside have increased.

8News expects to learn more about this cases during a call with the Chesterfield County Health Department at 4 p.m.