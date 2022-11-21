CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed Midlothian Turnpike in both directions near Westchester Commons.

According to 511Virginia, the tractor-trailer overturned at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, no injuries have been reported but the road will be shut down until further notice.

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.