CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents across Chesterfield County are preparing for the annual Midlothian Village Day Festival & Craft Fair this Saturday.

The event, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, will take place at Midlothian Middle School, located at 13501 Midlothian Turnpike, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15.

There will be food trucks, local vendors, inflatable attractions and even a petting zoo. Attendees can also jam to various live performances by local bands on the big stage. And, don’t forget to bring a chair so you can sit comfortably while watching the parade!

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.