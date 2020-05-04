Midlothian Walmart evacuated due to ‘haze of smoke in the grocery area’

1  of  2
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Walmart in Chesterfield County has been evacuated due to a haze of smoke in the grocery area.

According to a Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesman, the store in the 900 block of Walmart Way in Midlothian, off of Midlothian Turnpike, was evacuated and firefighters are looking for the source of the smoke.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

