Midlothian woman asks for help after car stolen with over $13,000 worth of medical equipment inside

One Midlothian woman is asking for help after her vehicle was stolen with over $13,000 worth of medical equipment inside. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Midlothian woman is asking for help after she said her car was stolen right outside of her home with thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment she uses inside of it.

On Thursday, Victoria Brown, 23, said she woke up to her husband telling her that her black 2017 Honda CR-V was gone.

Although her vehicle was in the right spot with the correct sticker at her apartment, she thought it might have been the tow truck company. But soon after, Brown figured out that wasn’t the case.

Brown told 8News that her electric wheelchair, hearing aids she uses for partial hearing loss, her work computer, braces for her Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, forearm crutches and her cane were all in the vehicle when it was reportedly stolen, all totaling more than $13,000.

These forearm crutches were one of several medical equipment items stolen with Victoria Brown’s car Thursday. (Photo: Victoria Brown)

“It makes my life a lot easier and more manageable,” Brown said about the medical equipment. “My husband does have to help me out in a lot of different ways, so it makes it easier for both me and him and, you know, to spend time with my friends, family and my daughter.”

Brown said that kept the equipment in her car because she never knows which devices she’ll need on a certain day, but said she’s learned a valuable lesson not to keep the equipment in her car.

On Sunday, she spoke with 8News exclusively, asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Even if I could just get the equipment back, that would mean the world to me,” Brown said. “Drop it off in a parking lot. Maybe somebody will see it and identify it. It would be even more than helpful.”

Brown said she uses the car to get back and forth for physical therapy and medical appointments.

With her medical equipment gone, Brown is using a wheelchair she had that isn’t powered, which is difficult because it’s challenging to use her arms to wheel herself around.

Anyone with information about the vehicle theft should call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251. The Virginia license plate number found on Brown’s Honda CR-V is UYT-3394.