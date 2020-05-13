Millwood School to hold drive-thru graduation ceremony

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Millwood School in Midlothian is the latest institution to announce alternate graduation commencement plans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The private, college-preparatory day school will hold a drive-thru ceremony for graduating seniors at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 4. The ceremony is set to take place in a circular drive around the school. Once graduates are placed in alphabetical order, the procession of cars will commence. Graduates will then be able to exit their car and accept their diploma from the Head of the School once their name is called.

Graduates will also have their picture taken. Family members and faculty members are invited to attend.

