CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 40-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in the Chester area, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, officers were called to the area of Golden Garden Circle where they found Benjamin G. Brooks dead.

Prior to this discovery, Brooks was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home in the 2300 block of Golden Garden Circle on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 1.

(Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

According to police, Brooks’ body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and there are no signs of foul play.

Chesterfield Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information can contact the department at 804-748-1251.