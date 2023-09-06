CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen believed to be in danger.

Xemir Russell, 15 (Photo: Chestefield County Police)

Police say the boy, Xemir Russell, 15, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sept. 5. He was said to be last seen leaving his house, located in the 12000 block of Branner Place, on foot.

Xemir is described by police as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds. Xemir has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black shorts, and no shoes.

Due to Xemir’s dependency on medication and additional information provided by a family member, Chesterfield police believe Xemir to be endangered.

Anyone with information about Xemir’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.