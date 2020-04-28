Missing Chesterfield man believed to be in Hanover County, police say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Thursday morning.

Authorities said Phillip Dupont left his home in the 5400 block of Koufax Drive and has not returned. He was reported missing on Sunday, April 26.

“The investigation indicates that Dupont may be in the Hanover County area,” Chesterfield Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.