CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly two weeks after a Chesterfield man went missing, his body was found in a wooded area near Ruffin Mill Road.

Family reported 48-year-old Jason Tresham missing on June 29th, two days after he left the hotel he had been staying in. His family tells 8News their last conversation with him was seemingly normal, but feared his health was in jeopardy.

“He’s insulin dependent, and that was our main concern,” said Jennifer DeOliveria, Tresham’s sister-in-law. “What can happen to a person when they go without insulin?”

DeOliveria said Tresham — a disabled veteran and father of three — left the hotel smiling, adding that his disappearance was out of character.

“We thought it was very strange,” she said. “It’s never happened before…its not in his character.”

Family says they conducted four search parties in that two week span. However, it was employees at a the Boulevard Flower Gardens that spotted Tresham, saying he appeared to be in distress.

“Someone saw him crawling on his hands and knees coming out of the woods. They said he didn’t look well. They didn’t know if he needed some sort of medical assistance,” DeOliveria said.

The employees then gave the man water, to which he replied “You just saved my life.”

Shortly after that encounter, though, Tresham’s body was found in a wooded area nearby.

“The conversation we had with the employees is what led us to finding him in the woods, so we are grateful for that,” DeOliveria said.

Family described Tresham as a ‘protector,’ and a man with a sense of humor and willingness to help others.

The community has started a GoFundMe page to support funeral costs.

8News reached out to Chesterfield Police about the investigation. A spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.