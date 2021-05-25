Missing 37-year-old Meadowbrook High School teacher dies, school officials say

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A missing teacher who was last seen leaving his job at Meadowbrook High School on Friday has died. According to Chesterfield authorities, Goodman was found dead in Richmond.

In an email, Meadowbrook principal Dr. Marcie Terry informed parents that one of their teachers, Daniel Goodman, has died.

“At this time, we do not have any specific information to share but please know that our student support services team is here to support and talk about this sudden news,” Dr. Terry wrote.

Chesterfield County Police said his death is being investigated by the Richmond Police Department, but foul play is not suspected.

Thirty-seven-year-old Goodman was reported missing on Sunday. Chesterfield authorities said he was last seen leaving Meadowbrook High School on May 21, driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion with Virginia plates reading “XME-9250”.

He is a white man around 6’1 weighing approximately 180 lbs., with blonde hair.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 tips app.