CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing man who is believed to be in need of medication.
Jason E. Tresham, 48, was last seen on the morning of June 27 at a hotel he was staying at in the 15800 block of Woods Edge Road. He was reported missing by his family on June 29.
Police describe Tresham as a white 5-foot-9-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.
“Tresham is believed to be in need of medication,” a police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information regarding Tresham’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.