CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a missing man who is believed to be in need of medication.

Jason E. Tresham, 48, was last seen on the morning of June 27 at a hotel he was staying at in the 15800 block of Woods Edge Road. He was reported missing by his family on June 29.

Police describe Tresham as a white 5-foot-9-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

“Tresham is believed to be in need of medication,” a police spokesperson said.

Jason E. Tresham, 48, was last seen on the morning of June 27 at a hotel he was staying at in the 15800 block of Woods Edge Road. He was reported missing by his family on June 29. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police describe Tresham as a white 5-foot-9-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding Tresham’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.