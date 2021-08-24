‘Misunderstood’ kidnapping just a SUV full of teens on a Target run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police clarified how a suspected Friday night kidnapping at a Target was really just an overcrowded SUV filled with teens.

On Aug. 20, the Chesterfield County Police Department responded to the Target on 201 Perimeter Drive in Midlothian after reports of a suspicious incident. Police reviewed surveillance video, which showed a female walking up to an SUV, and what appeared to be a person pulling her in.

Police later learned that six teenagers, both boys and girls, went to Target in a Mazda CXS. That SUV is a five-seat vehicle with a hatchback.

When the group left the store, one of the girls stayed behind for a little bit. The vehicle then pulled up to her, and she was told she’d need to sit in the trunk. A boy in the group then lifted her into the back, and the teens left.

CCPD said there was no intent to simulate an abduction during this incident.

There is no word on what the teens went to Target for.