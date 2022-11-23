CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County authorities responded to a fire at a mobile home in the Bon Air neighborhood.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 1300 block of Suburban Village Loop for a reported mobile home fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the fire had been confined to the kitchen area of the home.

According to authorities, the fire and smoke have resulted in the home’s occupants — two adults and two children — being displaced. The Red Cross is currently assisting.