Modular roundabout installation under way at Bailey Bridge Road/Springford Parkway and Spring Run Road in Chesterfield

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation will start working on installing a modular roundabout on Bailey Bridge Road/Springford Parkway at Spring Run Road in Chesterfield.

The installation will start on Monday, August 10 and is expected to be completed by mid-September.

VDOT says the modular roundabout materials will be installed with “minimal impact to traffic.”

Lanes will remain open while crews work, but drivers should use caution when in the work zone.

“The primary purpose of the project is to improve safety and operations by easing traffic flow and reducing the amount of angle crashes within the intersections,” VDOT said in a release.

