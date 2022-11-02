CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Monacan High School Craft Fair is back this month, and more than 65 local artisans and vendors are set to show off their work.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, guests are invited to start their holiday shopping and see displays from community craftsmen at the fair, which will take place at Monacan High School, located at 11501 Smoketree Drive in Chesterfield, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will also feature a used book sale and a concession stand where attendees can pick up lunch.

Proceeds from vendor fees and concessions at the event will go toward helping the school band with instrument repair, fees, transportation for competitions, uniforms and more.

Additional information and a list of the event’s vendors can be found on Facebook.