Monacan High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools reported a staff member at Monacan High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was reported on March 10, and is the district’s 29th case of the virus so far this month.

This district emailed parents about the case and said anyone who was in close contact with the staff member, meaning within 6-feet of them without a mask for 15 minutes or longer, were notified.

Officials added that staff has been cleaning and disinfecting workspaces consistently.

8News reached out to the district to see when the staff member was last at school and if they interacted with students, but CCPS did not answer these questions.

You can see a full list of reported COVID-19 cases in the school district online here.