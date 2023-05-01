CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As you hit the road in Chesterfield this month, keep an eye out — some extra Chesterfield Police officers will be out patrolling to make sure drivers are being safe.

Chesterfield County Police is conducting a countywide traffic enforcement operation throughout May. That means that all month, more officers will patrol main roads in Chesterfield County, as well as some side streets in areas with known traffic problems.

The operation will focus on traffic concerns like speeding, reckless and impaired driving and pedestrian safety, as well as drivers who run red lights or use their phones while behind the wheel.

This focus on safe driving comes after multiple traffic concerns for the county at the beginning of the year. Chesterfield Police have investigated nine traffic deaths so far in 2023, seven of which involved speeding.

“Traffic deaths are always tragic, but they are often preventable,” Sergeant Stephan Rouze, who leads the department’s Traffic Safety Section, said. “As the weather warms up and traffic gets heavier, we will continue to work tirelessly to keep Chesterfield’s roads safe for all.”