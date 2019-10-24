More than 100 employers to attend Thursday job fair in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Department of Social Services is hosting a job fair today.

More than 100 employers from across Central Virginia will be there, including from Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Petersburg, Richmond, and Henrico.

The event is an opportunity for job seekers to and meet with hiring managers in the area, and become familiar with resources in the community.

The fair goes from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Richmond Volleyball Club, located at 400 Karl Linn Drive. It’s free and open to the public. You do not have to be a Chesterfield County resident to attend.

Free resume review and mock interviews will be available as well.